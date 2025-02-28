Year end report 2024

ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) Year end Report 1 October – 31 December 2024 (Q4)
Report summary
OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2024
• Adjusted recurring revenue* increased by 16.8% to SEK 65.8 (56.3) million
• Recurring revenue increased by 9.7 % to 65.8 (60.0) million
• Adjusted net sales* increased by 15.2% to SEK 172.8 (150.0) million
• Net sales increased by 5.1 % to SEK 169.6 (161.4) million
• Adjusted gross margin* increased to 55.4% (43.5%)
• Gross margin increased to 53.4% (50.8%)
• Adjusted EBITDA* increased to SEK 26.9 (15.0) million
CEO comment
GROWTH, SCALE BENEFITS, AND
STRATEGIC WINS STRENGTHEN
ZETADISPLAY FOR THE FUTURE
Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK
172.8 (150.0) million, with recurring revenue
rising by 16.8% to SEK 65.8 (56.3) million,
representing 38.1% of net sales. The adjusted
EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to SEK
26.9 million, reflecting our ability to scale
effectively while maintaining appropriate cost
control.
Our sustained focus on high-quality recurring
revenue, operational efficiencies, and strategic
investments has positioned us well for the next
phase of our profitable growth acceleration
journey.
In the beginning of 2025, we signed an
exclusive framework agreement with Ruter,
the public transport authority for Oslo, to
deliver a comprehensive digital signage
upgrade across the region’s entire transit
network. Additionally, we have successfully
renewed a multi-year global framework
agreement with our largest key retail customer,
committing to provide full-service solutions
across all major regions. This reaffirms the
long-term trust that our global enterprise
clients place in us. Another customer milestone
was a new framework agreement signed with
Hyundai in Germany, expanding our footprint in
the important DACH automotive sector. These
wins combined highlight the strength and
momentum of our full service offering and our
ability to deliver value across a broad spectrum
of industries and geographies. Meanwhile, the
previously announced Swedish healthcare
enterprise project is now in operational roll-out
stage, marking a major step forward in our
healthcare segment expansion.
The integration of our latest acquisition,
Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd in the UK, is
progressing as planned. We are extensively
replacing third-party software with our
proprietary Engage software suite. This
strategic move strongly positions ZetaDisplay
to expand our full-service offerings and
enhance our market presence in the UK
throughout 2025.
Our Liveqube audio solutions service maintains
strong momentum, achieving a record number
of new licenses in December. As we sharpen
our focus on audio solutions, the increasing
adoption of Liveqube among key customers
validates the growing demand for integrated,
multi-channel customer engagement
solutions.
The rising commercial trend across our
regions, bolstered by positive feedback from
customers and prospects, underscores the
competitiveness of our bespoke Full-Service
Provider model. This is made possible by our
high quality, proprietary software, The Engage
suite, in which we continue to actively invest.
OUTLOOK
During 2024 we have successfully streamlined
operations across all countries under One Zeta,
with clearly delegated local P&L
responsibilities. A unified core in product,
customer care, finance, marketing, and HR
supports this structure, enhancing our
capacity for sustainable scaling and preserving
our local, customer-first approach.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving
long-term value through innovation,
operational excellence, and deeper customer
engagement to accelerate profitable growth.
I would once again like to extend my sincere
gratitude to all our employees for their
dedication and to our customers for their
continued trust in ZetaDisplay.
Malmö, February 28, 2025
Anders Olin
President and CEO
UPCOMING REPORTING SESSIONS
The 2024 Full Annual report for ZetaDisplay AB
(publ) will be published on ir.zetadisplay.com in
April, week 18, 2025. The 2025 Q1 interim
report for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) will be
published on ir.zetadisplay.com in May, week
22, 2025.
For further questions, please contact:
Anders Olin, President & CEO
Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88
E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com
Claes Pedersen, CFO
Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58
E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com
ABOUT ZETADISPLAY
More than 20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.
ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with 120,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.
ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 240 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com.
