AB KN Energies will hold a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2024

On the 28th of February 2025 at 11:00 (EET) AB KN Energies will hold a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2024 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772





