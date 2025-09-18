New Member Elected to AB “KN Energies” Remuneration and Nomination Committee

We hereby inform that, by the decision of the Supervisory Council of AB „KN Energies“ (hereinafter – the Company), as of 17 September 2025 and until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council, Aurimas Salapėta was elected as a member of the Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committee. He will be joining current members Živilė Valeišienė and Robertas Vyšniauskas.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which is independent, and 2 (two) are designated members of the Supervisory Council.

