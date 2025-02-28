Switzerland Forecourt Market Report 2024: Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice Sales 2019-2023 and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Forecourt Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total number of service stations in Switzerland increased by 2% to 3,379 sites in 2023. Volume sales of gasoline increased in 2023 by 0.4% to 2.3 billion liters, while diesel consumption increased by 0.2% to 1.8 billion liters. The value of fuel sales declined by 4.3% and stood at CHF7.7 billion ($9 billion) in 2023.

Service stations in Switzerland 2023 is invaluable for fuel retailers and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with fuel retailers, it provides commercial (B2B) forecourt sales which include fuel sales, car wash sales, convenience sales and foodservice sales for 2019-2023 and forecasts to 2028.



Key Topics Covered:

Switzerland Forecourt - Market Overview

Market Size - Service Station

Market Forecast - Service Station

Market Size - Car Wash

Market Forecast - Car Wash

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Fuel Methodology

Market Definitions

List of Tables

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

TOTAL (POCO)

City

Combustia

Jubin

Tamoil

Ruedi Russel

Eni (Suisse)

Avia

Esso (Socar)

Agrola

BP

Shell

Migrol

COOP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir3sb6

