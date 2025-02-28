Appian To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
A fireside chat is scheduled for 3:20pm PST and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709604&tp_key=ebc351161f&tp_special=8
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings
Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings
Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.
About Appian
Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]
