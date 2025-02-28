SailPoint Announces Date of Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the US markets open on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Schmitz, SVP IR

ir@sailpoint.com

Media Relations Contact

Samantha Person, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Samantha.Person@sailpoint.com

