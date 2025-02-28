Serve Robotics to Present at Cantor Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Brian Read will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11, 2025, at 3:40 pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast on Serve’s investor relations website at investors.serverobotics.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

