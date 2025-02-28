Callan JMB Unveils Innovative Immunization Management Infrastructure Lease Program for Government Agencies and Private Organizations

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced a new comprehensive lease program for vaccine management that will enable government agencies and private organizations to provide crucial immunizations without the economic burden of purchasing the necessary equipment outright.

Under this program, Callan JMB can not only assist agencies in developing their plans, but can lease refrigerators, freezers, ultra-cold units, and generators to them, all monitored by Callan JMB’s proprietary Sentry monitoring system. The lease program includes computer equipment, compliant inventory management, and mobile clinic kits that keep vaccines at required temperatures throughout transit and include everything needed for successful immunizations. While there are grants available for vaccine management plans through Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) programs, many do not cover the purchase of equipment.

“Our lease program eliminates the need for public health organizations to invest upwards of $100,000 in equipment for vaccine storage and distribution,” commented Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB. “We can locate warehouse space, set up and monitor the equipment, and even provide personnel. For agencies that are dealing with as many as 3 million doses of vaccines, having a reliable and compliant facility with this added layer of flexibility and cost savings is an absolute necessity.”

Drawing on extensive emergency preparedness and response logistics expertise, Callan JMB's vaccine and compliance specialists offer this lease program across all public health initiatives—from immunization programs and rural medical response units to pandemic preparedness plans. The program delivers a state-of-the-art, full-service management system emphasizing quality, responsibility, and accountability.

Since 2009, Callan JMB has pioneered the development of fully compliant vaccine management centers for secure storage and efficient distribution. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the ultimate test for these facilities, with the Company's centers in Texas, Oregon, and Illinois demonstrating exceptional effectiveness. From April 2020 through January 2024, Callan JMB successfully managed the distribution of 2.27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, 32.2 million testing supplies, and 113,401 COVID-19 therapeutics for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging. For more information please visit www.callanjmb.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

