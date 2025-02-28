Gabb Invites Smartphone Users to Join Its Second Annual Digital Detox Challenge





LEHI, Utah, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday Gabb, the leader in kid-safe tech, kicked off its second annual Gabb Digital Detox Challenge with a 90’s Retro Launch Party. Gabb is reinforcing its mission to protect every child with kid-safe tech through this annual initiative. This initiative coincides with the Global Day of Unplugging and invites businesses, families, schools, governments, and individuals nationwide to disconnect from digital distractions and reconnect with what matters most. Gabb employees, customers, and the public are invited to participate in one of two ways:

7-Day Detox (March 3-9): A week-long challenge to limit screen time and embrace real-world connections.

A week-long challenge to limit screen time and embrace real-world connections. 24-Hour Detox (March 7-8): A focused effort to unplug for a full day as part of the Global Day of Unplugging.

Participants can customize their detox by swapping devices to a safephone or alternative device, deleting apps, switching their screens to black and white, or designating phone-free periods throughout the day.

“Gabb’s mission is to protect every childhood with kid-safe tech and that includes helping families live beyond the screen,” said Lori Morency Kun, VP of Community Impact at Gabb. “Technology should serve us, not consume us. This detox is a chance for families, employees, and communities to take a step back and reset their relationship with digital devices.”

Join the Movement

Gabb invites the public, along with its employees, to take part in this movement by signing up and committing to a digital detox. Participants can officially opt-in by filling out a quick survey here, https://gabb.com/digital-detox/ . To foster community engagement, Gabb also encourages participants to invite friends and family to give it a try.

Why It Matters

Recent research continues to highlight the impact of excessive screen time on mental health, productivity, and overall well-being. Gabb’s Digital Detox aligns with a growing movement to encourage mindful tech use and healthier digital habits. Last year the company’s employees catalyzed 6,944 hours of disconnecting to connect and this year’s goal is 10,000 hours. The impact from last year’s digital detox on participants was outstanding: 93% felt more present, 87% were more productive, 87% improved relationships with loved ones, 73% slept better, and 73% felt happier after the detox.

What People Said About Their Detox Last Year

“I’ve committed to being a more present husband and father. This was such a wonderful eye-opening experience for me.” - Taysom Hill, NFL Football Player

“While not having my phone, the time on my laptop was work time, and when my laptop was closed, I could actually disconnect and be very present!” - Sahana Kargi, Miss Utah Sweetheart Volunteer

“I’ve always supported Gabb and their movement, but now more than ever I realize why it’s so important to disconnect and not have ties to social media or internet access.” - Gabb parent

For more details and resources to support your detox, visit https://gabb.com/digital-detox/ .

Let’s unplug together and rediscover the joys of a life beyond the screen.

About Gabb

Gabb® is the pioneering leader in kid-safe tech. Founded in 2018, Gabb is a rapidly growing tech company focused on keeping families Safely Connected™ by providing safephones, safewatches, apps, and software for kids. Gabb believes introducing young minds to too much technology too early, has long-term negative effects on their development and mental health. Gabb’s flexible safe technology meets kids where they are, allowing them to focus on their personal development and growth without the risks associated with social media and other harmful digital influences. Discover more at gabb.com .

