Gen Alpha steps into the C-Suite: Gabb’s new council puts kids in charge





LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabb Headquarters were overtaken by scootering executives when four kids from around the country assumed control during the Gabb Kids Advisory Council launch. The day was a deep dive into thinking like and getting inside the head of Gabb's core audience —kids!

“Kids need tech that is designed specifically for them from the start,” said Lance Black, Gabb Interim CEO. “This is why we continually listen to kids–and parents–to help us challenge tech norms and create a safer and better world.”

This year’s Council comprises four “Kid VPs” in customer service, growth, music and product development to remind everyone what it’s like to build phones and services for kids.

Gabb 2026 Kids Advisory Council Members:

Emma, 7th grade, Louisville, Kentucky

Nikoli, 7th grade, Santa Rosa Valley, California

Alex, 7th grade, Middleton, New York

Lila, 6th grade, Buckley, Arizona



For the past two years, Gabb has chosen a kid as CEO for the Day. Nova and Michael, both nine years old at the time, each led safe tech brainstorming sessions, implemented new policies, and advised on product campaigns. This year, Gabb expanded the program to create the advisory council to facilitate hearing from more voices. The company plans to increase these efforts in the next couple of years.

During their time at Gabb, the team brainstormed future product offerings, designed custom wallpapers for all kids to enjoy, recorded new customer service messages with jokes and riddles instead of hold music, curated a holiday playlist for the Gabb Music App called “Gabb Kids Merry Mix,” filmed and edited videos for parents’ social platforms and shared their experiences at a mock press conference.

"It’s a unique advantage to have a gen alpha addition to my team, Lila has so many ideas on how we are going to elevate Gabb Music in 2026," said Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Gabb Head of Entertainment.

Beyond the December Gabb Kids Advisory Council kickoff, the council members will participate in quarterly meetings, surveys and early product testing opportunities.

“Collaborating with the council was inspiring. The kids brought creativity, honesty, and excitement, together we turned their ideas into real product concepts—and they reminded us who we’re designing for," said Eric Davis, Gabb Senior Product Designer.

Another major emphasis by the council: telling everyone to “look up.”

More than half of U.S. teenagers aged 12-17 reported spending four or more hours of daily screen time outside of schoolwork, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Alex uses the Gabb Watch 3e and serves as Gabb’s current Kids VP of Growth. “If you look around public places, you see that most people are on their phones. With Kid-safe technology, people can go on their phones or watches and still have fun.”

“I’m definitely outside more. If I had social media, I would be inside all day,” said Lila from the Phoenix area.

About Gabb

Founded in 2018, Gabb® is on a mission to protect every childhood with kid-safe tech. Kids only get one childhood, and it’s threatened by digital dangers like social media, pornography, and predators. Children need safephones and apps designed especially for them to protect their mental and physical health. Gabb empowers parents to protect kids by making parenting easier with the safest tech in age-appropriate steps to safely grow independence, nurture vital childhood development, and foster meaningful relationships so kids can become happy and healthy adults. Discover more about Gabb, the leader in kid-safe tech, at gabb.com .

Media Contact:

Brandon Jeppson

brandon.jeppson@gabb.com

Story Imagery:

Photo: Group Photo with Gabb Kids Advisory Council

Overview Video: https://youtu.be/mdqojHYIv-k

Additional imagery available upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a53af72-0429-4688-9402-6145ab00c171