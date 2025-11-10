Gabb Music Named to TIME Best Inventions of 2025 List

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME has named Gabb Music , the safest music streaming that kids enjoy and parents trust, to its Best Inventions of 2025: Special Mentions list. Featured in the Parenting category, the world’s largest Kid-Safe Music Streaming™ library was recognized among leading innovations, products, software, and services across industries for their impact, originality and success.

“Being recognized by TIME highlights how Gabb Music goes beyond what any other streaming service offers,” said Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Gabb’s Head of Entertainment Services. “We built Gabb Music entirely from the ground up for kids—not as a watered-down version of an adult service. When we found no partner that met our safety and quality standards, we created our own. Every detail—from lyrics and album art to song titles—is analyzed so we curate songs and albums with kids’ needs in mind. Gabb is redefining what safe, enriching entertainment looks like for families.”

The Gabb Music library includes millions of songs across every genre and decade. Each track is carefully filtered to remove explicit lyrics, adult themes, and inappropriate album art—eliminating the need for parental controls and giving kids the freedom to explore music safely.

Last month, Gabb announced that the Gabb Music app was available to download on any phone from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Families can start exploring Gabb Music’s library of millions of hits with a Gabb Music+ 30-day free trial.

For 25 years, TIME’s Best Inventions issue has celebrated the most groundbreaking products and ideas shaping the future. This year’s edition features TIME’s most extensive list ever—300 inventions—evaluated on several key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Listen anywhere: Download the Gabb Music App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on any phone or tablet. Monthly subscriptions range from $10.99 for Gabb Music+ (customized playlists) to $4.99 for Gabb Music (preset channels).

About Gabb

Founded in 2018, Gabb® is on a mission to protect every childhood with kid-safe tech. Kids only get one childhood, and it’s threatened by digital dangers like social media, pornography, and predators. Children need safephones and apps designed especially for them to protect their mental and physical health. Gabb empowers parents to protect kids by making parenting easier with the safest tech in age-appropriate steps to safely grow independence, nurture vital childhood development, and foster meaningful relationships so kids can become happy and healthy adults. Discover more about Gabb, the leader in kid-safe tech, at gabb.com .

