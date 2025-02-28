TEN Ltd. Announces the Passing of Industry Veteran and Long-Standing Chairman, Mr. John Stavropoulos





ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the passing of former banker and long-standing Chairman of Tsakos Energy Navigation, Mr. D. John Stavropoulos, who died in Athens on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Mr. Stavropoulos joined the Tsakos Group after a distinguished 33-year career at The First National Bank of Chicago and its parent, First Chicago Corp., where he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. He was among the first cohort in the U.S. to receive the Certified Financial Analyst designation and was appointed by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to serve for life on the Presidential Credit Standards Advisory Committee. From 1962 to 1968, Stavropoulos also taught economics and finance at Northwestern University and served as a member of the EMEA Alumni Advisory Board of the Kellogg School of Management.

Dr. Nikolaos P. Tsakos, TEN’s Founder & CEO, commented: “It is with profound sadness and gratitude that we share the news of the passing of Mr. D.John Stavropoulos, TEN's Chairman from 1994 to 2014. He was not only a mentor to me and others in TEN but also a personal friend, whose discerning judgment and business acumen were instrumental in shaping the future of our company. His guidance and invaluable contributions will always be remembered and cherished.”

