Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market to Hit USD 174.48 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.2% | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 48.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 174.48 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The market can gain further depth with data on AI adoption across industries, such as healthcare, where AI-driven diagnostics are becoming mainstream, and the automotive sector, where AI chips are increasingly integrated into autonomous vehicles. The consumer electronics industry is also witnessing significant AI penetration, enhancing smart device capabilities. Additionally, insights into R&D investment in AI chip development, the growing number of AI-focused startups, and the volume of AI semiconductor patents filed provide a clearer picture of innovation trends. These factors collectively shape the market’s trajectory, reflecting the rapid evolution of AI technologies and their expanding influence. Understanding the pace of AI integration and investment levels across sectors helps in assessing future market opportunities and competitive dynamics, making it crucial to analyze industry-specific adoption rates and technological advancements.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nvidia Corporation (Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPU, Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin)

(Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPU, Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin) Intel Corporation (Intel Gaudi2 AI Accelerator, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors)

(Intel Gaudi2 AI Accelerator, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors) Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD Instinct MI300, AMD Ryzen AI)

(AMD Instinct MI300, AMD Ryzen AI) Xilinx, Inc. (Xilinx Versal AI Core, Xilinx Alveo U50)

(Xilinx Versal AI Core, Xilinx Alveo U50) Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.) (Google TPU v5e, Google Edge TPU)

(Google TPU v5e, Google Edge TPU) Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm Cloud AI 100, Qualcomm Snapdragon AI Engine)

(Qualcomm Cloud AI 100, Qualcomm Snapdragon AI Engine) IBM Corporation (IBM AIU (AI Unit), IBM Watson Machine Learning Accelerator)

(IBM AIU (AI Unit), IBM Watson Machine Learning Accelerator) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Exynos AI, Samsung HBM-PIM)

(Samsung Exynos AI, Samsung HBM-PIM) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Ascend 910, Huawei Kunpeng AI Processor)

(Huawei Ascend 910, Huawei Kunpeng AI Processor) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS Inferentia, AWS Trainium)

(AWS Inferentia, AWS Trainium) Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom Trident AI Switch, Broadcom Jericho3-AI)

(Broadcom Trident AI Switch, Broadcom Jericho3-AI) Texas Instruments (TI TDA4VM Processor, TI AM62A AI Vision Processor)

(TI TDA4VM Processor, TI AM62A AI Vision Processor) MediaTek Inc. (MediaTek Dimensity AI, MediaTek NeuroPilot)

(MediaTek Dimensity AI, MediaTek NeuroPilot) Arm Holdings (Arm Cortex-M85, Arm Ethos-U65)

(Arm Cortex-M85, Arm Ethos-U65) Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys DSO.ai, Synopsys ARC EV Processors).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 48.96 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 174.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.2% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Chip Type (Central Processing Units (CPUs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Tensor Processing Units (TPUs))

• By Application (AI Training, AI Inference, Edge AI, Cloud AI, Others)

• By End-use (Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Banking and Finance, Others) Key Drivers • Expanding Adoption of AI Applications in Key Industries Fuels Growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Semiconductor Market.



• Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Drive Innovation in AI Chip Development for the Semiconductor Market.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Chip Type, Central Processing Units (CPUs) Dominating and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Fastest Growing

In 2023, Central Processing Units (CPUs) dominated the AI semiconductor market, holding the largest revenue share of 46%, with the growing use of AI-based applications in various businesses. Intel and AMD dominate this segment, with years of innovation under their belts in the area of AI-optimized CPUs, Intel’s Xeon Scalable Processors series and AMD’s Ryzen AI chips are just two examples of their growing expertise in increasing machine learning and data processing efficiency.

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are witnessing rapid expansion, with a projected CAGR of 16.64%, due to their ability to run deep learning and neural networks in parallel. Nvidia, the industry leader in this segment, has extended its dominance through AI-oriented products, such as the A100 and H100 Tensor Core GPUs for high-performance AI workloads, which are complemented by its Jetson AGX Orin platform for real-time AI at the edge— in robotics and autonomous systems especially.

By Application, AI Training segment Dominating and Edge AI Fastest Growing

In 2023, the AI Training segment led the AI semiconductor market with the largest revenue share of 39%, due to which attributed to the growing need for high-performance hardware for training complex AI models. Training AI requires complex algorithms on large datasets, which is why special chips like GPUs, TPUs, and FPGAs are needed. Exciting developments are formulating in this space, led by Nvidia, for example with their A100 and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, and Google, with their TPU v4.

The Edge AI segment is fastest growing with a projected CAGR of 17.19%, with a growing demand for low latency, AI-enabled devices that reduce dependence on cloud computing. Industry leaders such as Qualcomm and Nvidia have created advanced solutions such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon AI Engine and Nvidia’s Jetson Orin platform that can conduct real-time AI inferencing for use in maritimes, smart boats, autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, and general IoT applications.

By End Use, Consumer Electronics Dominating and Automotive Segment Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment dominated the AI semiconductor market, securing the largest revenue share of 35%, due to the growing use of AI in smartphones, wearables, and smart home appliances. AI chips have become essential to powering capabilities like voice and facial recognition and real-time image processing, which improve the user experience. Top-tier brands such as Apple and Samsung have made their way into integrating AI-optimized processors such as the A16 Bionic chip and Exynos AI chips into their devices, bringing intelligent voice assistants and personalized functionalities.

The Automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 16.77%, driven by rising adoption of AI in Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). AI chips allow for the processing of data from LiDAR, radar, and cameras for safe and efficient real-time driving, and thus, AI semiconductors are crucial in the evolution of smart mobility.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the AI Semiconductor Market: APAC Dominance and North America's Rapid Expansion

In 2023, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region dominated the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market, capturing approximately 43% of the market share. This dominance is largely due to the presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics, TSMC, and Nvidia, along with strong demand for AI technologies across industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. China and South Korea play a pivotal role, driving innovations in AI-powered consumer electronics and automated manufacturing.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the AI Semiconductor Market in 2023, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by extensive AI research and development efforts led by tech giants and startups in the U.S. Companies like Nvidia, Intel, and Google are spearheading the development of advanced GPUs, TPUs, and specialized processors tailored for AI training and inference. For example, Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPUs have become a key player in AI workloads, seeing widespread use in data centers and research facilities.

