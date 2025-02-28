Nokia Corporation

Changes in Nokia Corporation’s own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 127,434,986 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by Nokia Corporation were transferred today to Citibank, N.A., the depositary bank for Nokia’s American Depositary Share facility, for the distribution by Citibank, N.A., in its capacity as Exchange Agent, to such shareholders of Infinera Corporation (“Infinera”) who have validly elected either share consideration or mixed consideration in connection with the completion of Nokia’s acquisition of Infinera, in the form of American Depositary Shares. As previously announced by Nokia, Nokia entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger on 27 June 2024 among Neptune of America Corporation and Infinera (the “Merger Agreement”).



The directed issuance of shares is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors on 22 November 2024. The subscription price for the Nokia share (NOKIA) is the closing price of Nokia’s share (NOKIA) on Nasdaq Helsinki on the date of closing of the merger, on 28 February 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 133,882,828.



The rest of the merger consideration will be paid to the shareholders of Infinera in cash. Nokia has today published a separate press release regarding the completion of the Infinera acquisition.

