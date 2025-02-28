Tesonet Foundation Launch: Not Just Charity—Strategy

VILNIUS, Lithuania, February 28, 2025 – After years of managing various donation strategies across Tesonet-founded companies, we’re taking things forward to make an even more significant impact by establishing the Tesonet Foundation. This initiative blends philanthropy with tech-driven solutions to create real, meaningful, and scalable results.

Tesonet Foundation will be a charitable and support foundation funded and managed by Tesonet and dedicated to creating long-term change for our community and future generations. Committed to advancing education and innovation, we strive to accelerate progress in every way we can.

The fund launches with €1 million initial funds

“We don’t wait around for things to change. We build, we push, we make things happen. That’s what Tesonet was built on and exactly what the Tesonet Foundation is here to do. We’ve scaled companies, built products, and pushed limits — now we also want to focus on giving back with lasting impact. Not just charity — strategy,” says Tomas Okmanas, co-founder of Tesonet.

“We plan to launch Tesonet Foundation with €1 million in initial funds and will add more every year, marking the beginning of a long-term commitment to funding various societal needs like access to education and supporting communities. However, this initiative isn’t just a charity — it’s a deliberate strategy designed to shift the way we approach solving modern problems, all while creating lasting value for the future,” says Eimantas Sabaliauskas, co-founder of Tesonet.

Seeking an experienced fund manager to lead the way

The new director of the foundation, alongside the team, will develop a bold strategy to maximize impact — enabling us to manage donations, requests, and initiatives more effectively. With in-house resources and a strong focus on innovation, we aim to drive sustainable progress and create lasting change.

If you’ve got the drive, the vision, and the guts to help lead this charge — this is your shot to join us for a mission of delivering support where it matters most.

Build it. Scale it. Apply now.

About Tesonet

Founded in 2008 as a startup by two tech enthusiasts, Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, Tesonet has rapidly grown into one of the largest business accelerators and investors in the Baltic States. It houses globally recognized companies such as joint cybersecurity powerhouse Nord Security and Surfshark, a market-leading web intelligence collection platform Oxylabs, the fastest-growing brand among hosting providers Hostinger, nexos.ai - an AI orchestration platform, and others.

With over 3,300 in-house talents and a fully developed infrastructure, Tesonet supports, funds, and scales businesses globally, sharing the goal of bringing meaningful tech for industry disruption. Since 2018, Tesonet has extended its reach by investing in successful ventures like CAST AI, Eneba, BC Žalgiris, BC London Lions, Šiaulių bankas, Turing College, Zapp, PartiQlar, and others.



