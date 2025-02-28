Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results 12 Months of 2024

Despite lower client activity, Admirals Markets AS delivered resilient trading income and positive net profit through effective cost control measures.





Net trading income increased by 48% to EUR 13.5 million (2023: EUR 9.1 million) being supported by higher volatility on the financial markets. Total operating expenses decreased by 26% to EUR 13.7 million (2023: EUR 18.5 million). EBITDA was EUR 2.0 million (2023: EUR -6.9 million). Net profit was EUR 1.3 million (2023: EUR -8.2 million).

Although the income was supported by higher volatility in financial markets, Admirals Group's cost optimisation effort was partly muted due to voluntary suspension of new client registrations in the Cyprus based operating company Admirals Europe Ltd. This company acts as the primary service entity of the Group in the EU which is one of the core markets for the Group's business. The suspension started in April 2024 is voluntary and temporary in nature and it was necessary to allow for the implementation of required technical and organisational measures to ensure satisfactory alignment of Group's product governance efforts with objectives and needs of it's European clients. At the same time other Group entities continued to carry out their services uninterrupted as usual.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Assets Due from credit institutions 19,381 10,175 Due from investment companies 13,362 9,014 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,516 6,353 Loans and receivables 29,231 37,274 Inventories 665 311 Other assets 650 970 Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 1,041 1,494 Right-of-use asset 1,757 2,221 Intangible fixed assets 2,821 2,943 Total assets 75,604 74,935 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 333 217 Liabilities and prepayments 744 980 Subordinated debt securities 1,347 1,353 Lease liabilities 2,025 2,499 Total liabilities 4,449 5,049 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 68,310 67,041 Total equity 71,155 69,886 Total liabilities and equity 75,604 74,935

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 37,435 41,777 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,062 1,668 Brokerage and commission fee expense -25,451 -34,656 Other trading activity related income 418 339 Net income from trading 13,464 9,128 Other income similar to interest 85 172 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 1,366 1,044 Interest expense -155 -184 Other income 433 877 Other expense 0 10 Net gains on exchange rate changes 198 -214 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -444 61 Personnel expenses -4,019 -4,634 Operating expenses -7,642 -12,168 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,532 -1,259 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -485 -484 (Loss) / Profit before income tax 1,269 -7,651 Income tax 0 -535 Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period 1,269 -8,186 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 1,269 -8,186 Basic and diluted earnings per share 3.14 -20.26

