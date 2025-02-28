Admirals Group AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2024

 | Source: Admirals Group AS Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2024

Despite lower client activity, Admirals Group AS delivered resilient trading income and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.

• The Group's net trading income decreased by 6% to EUR 38.4 million (2023: EUR 40.9 million), being supported by higher volatility on the financial markets.

• The Group’s total operating expenses decreased by 16% to EUR 42.4 million (2023: EUR 50.3 million) as a result of cost optimisation efforts.

• EBITDA was EUR 0.9 million (2023: EUR -6.5 million).

• Net loss was EUR -1.6 million (2023: EUR -9.7 million).

Although the income was supported by higher volatility in financial markets, Group's cost optimisation effort was partly muted due to voluntary suspension of new client registrations in the Cyprus based operating company Admirals Europe Ltd. This company acts as the primary service entity of the Group in the EU which is one of the core markets for the Group's business. The suspension started in April 2024 is voluntary and temporary in nature and it was necessary to allow for the implementation of required technical and organisational measures to ensure satisfactory alignment of Group's product governance efforts with objectives and needs of it's European clients. At the same time other Group entities continued to carry out their services uninterrupted as usual.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2024 31.12.2023
Assets
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents 41,607 41,025
Due from investment companies 18,736 18,961
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,228 5,062
Loans and receivables 8,315 4,772
Inventories 665 311
Other assets 2,092 2,137
Tangible fixed assets 1,359 1,950
Right-of-use assets 2,541 2,603
Intangible assets 3,304 5,147
Total assets 79,847 81,968

 
 
 
Liabilities
 
 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 334 224
Liabilities and accruals 3,326 4,318
Deferred tax liability 0 1
Subordinated debt securities 4,103 4,102
Lease liabilities 2,818 2,894
Total liabilities 10,581 11,539

 
 
 
Equity
 
 
Share capital 250 250
Own shares -456 -315
Statutory reserve capital 25 25
Currency translation reserve 30 -834
Retained earnings 69,417 71,276
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 69,266 70,402
Non-controlling interest 0 27
Total equity 69,266 70,429
Total liabilities and equity 79,847 81,968

 Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 40,653 46,276
Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,408 2,134
Brokerage and commission fee expense -3,558 -5,118
Other trading activity related income 489 412
Other trading activity related expense -583 -2,768
Net income from trading 38,409 40,936
Other income similar to interest 947 171
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 424 900
Interest expense -472 -496
Other income 3,004 741
Other expenses -233 -185
Net losses on exchange rate changes -1,016 -984
Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -444 61
Personnel expenses -13,394 -15,231
Operating expenses -25,412 -31,875
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -2,594 -2,310
Depreciation of right-of-use assets -787 -837
(Loss) before income tax -1,568 -9,109
Income tax -24 -616
(Loss) for the reporting period -1,592 -9,725
Other comprehensive income / (loss):
 
 
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:
 
 
Currency translation adjustment 864 -165
Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period 864 -165
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -728 -9,890
Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -1,592 -9,746
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 0 21
(Loss) for the reporting period -1,592 -9,725
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -728 -9,911
Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest 0 21
Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period -728 -9,890
Basic and diluted earnings per share -0.65 -3.95

Additional information: 

Lauri Reinberg 
Chief financial officer of Admirals Group AS
lauri.reinberg@admiralmarkets.com 
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/

Attachment


Attachments

AMG (ENG) Interim 31.12.2024 2