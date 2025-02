WALNUT, CA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Armlogi Holding Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release “Armlogi Becomes an official Authorized Warehouser for Temu Sellers” issued June 5, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.

