Akropolis Group has launched a Green Finance Framework that has received a positive assessment

Akropolis Group has launched a Green Finance Framework (the “Framework”), which allows for an even closer link between the company’s sustainability objectives and its financial activities. The Framework provides an opportunity to finance or refinance projects meeting the sustainability criteria set out in the Framework, including green buildings, through a variety of Green Finance Instruments.

The Framework provides clear requirements for financed or refinanced projects, for example, buildings must have at least “Very Good” certificate according to the international BREEAM building sustainability standard or be among 15% of the most efficient buildings in the country in terms of energy performance.

The Framework has been launched in accordance with best international practices and is in line with the Green Bond Principles (2021), including Annex I, updated in June 2022, and the Green Loan Principles (2023). In addition, Sustainalytics*, a world-renowned ESG research, rating and data provider, assessed the Framework, its compliance with relevant industry standards and gave a positive Second Party Opinion (SPO) confirming that the Framework is credible and impactful. The Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available here: https://akropolis.eu/en/investors#en-investors-green-financing.

“Sustainability remains one of our key strategic priorities. We can now integrate sustainability objectives into our activities even more, through involvement of Green Finance Instruments for project financing. This will help us seek the sustainability goals that the Group set in 2024. Green Finance Instruments ensure better transparency for funded sustainable projects, and the Framework will help further expand Akropolis Group investor base,” says Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO of Akropolis Group.

* The SPO, whether in whole or in part shall not be construed as part of the offering, and shall not be considered as an offer or advertisement to buy a security, or as investment advice, expert opinion or negative assurance letter as defined by the applicable legislation.

