Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation and Lead Plaintiff Deadline For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Class Action

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB).

On February 27, 2025, a securities class action was filed against Rocket Lab in the Central District of California on behalf of “persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).”

Discuss Your Legal Rights and Options

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion to serve as Lead Plaintiff with the Court no later than April 28, 2025. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

Contact

If you have any information concerning this investigation or would like more information about becoming a lead plaintiff, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

About the Investigation

The complaint alleges, among other things, the Company “failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.”

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs’ Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

For more information, click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: law@bermantabacco.com