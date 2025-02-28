OnStation Unveils Groundbreaking Alert System to Protect Road Workers and Drivers

CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading provider of live digital stationing solutions for the heavy highway industry, announced today a new product that prioritizes jobsite worker safety. Active Worksite™ allows all OnStation App users to notify the traveling public of “workers ahead” using connected navigation apps powered by an integration with iCone. This new technology introduces a never-before-seen alert for drivers and communicates the urgency of slowing down in construction zones where workers are present.

Available in March 2025, the product sends fully anonymized worker location data to iCone who then relays the information to statewide traffic safety data feeds and popular navigation apps in real time. When Active Worksite™ is toggled on by an OnStation App user who is within 130 feet of a stationed project alignment centerline, drivers will receive an alert within their driving apps like Waze, connected OEM navigation systems and other display dashboards. The OnStation system does not share the user's location when disabled and is not intended to be used for tracking purposes with other entities on the OnStation system. The user experience for the traveling public is similar to current notifications for speed zones, debris on roadway, and stalled cars. When drivers realize humans are present, they are more likely to slow down and watch for workers.

Unlike conventional Temporary Traffic Control (TTC) guidelines found in Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plans, which are meticulously crafted months ahead with fixed construction timelines, OnStation’s approach dynamically adapts to the real-time presence of workers, ensuring seamless and safe operations throughout the project. Because the road worker initiates the action in the OnStation App, essentially creating a live beacon, drivers will see a new, more relevant alert, one that is especially impactful during unexpected hours on nights and weekends. Active Worksite™ can also be activated in cases where the work is impromptu, in the absence of a stationed centerline, such as shoulders where road maintenance crews are removing roadkill or repairing roadway features.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, more than half of all highway worker fatalities at road construction sites in 2022 involved a worker on foot being struck by a vehicle. Further, 2023 data shows the construction industry accounts for the highest total number of fatal work injuries in the private sector, and the third highest fatality rate per 100,000 workers at 9.6.

“It’s time for a behavior change,” says Nate Till from Brooks Construction. “The injury and fatality data for roadway construction is daunting. If we can get the average driver to understand there are hard working men and women coming up ahead in the roadway, it humanizes the problem and gets people to change their behavior. We know that speed zone alerts work by getting people to slow down and avoid tickets. Now, with Active Worksite™, we can get people to slow down in construction zones before it’s too late.” Brooks Construction, an existing OnStation customer, has already purchased the product.

Active Worksite™ is available for a flat fee in addition to purchases of any OnStation license type. Visit onstationapp.com for more information about OnStation and its solutions.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations. OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems.

Contact

Jessica Kodrich

Director of Marketing

jkodrich@onstationapp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdaf9db1-faa5-4266-bd11-b5a0c7e53dce