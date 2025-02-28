Cordell & Cordell Attorney James C. Todd IV Elected Family Court Judge For the 8th Judicial Circuit in South Carolina.

Greenville, SC, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., is proud to congratulate its Regional Managing Attorney, James C. Todd IV on his election to Family Court judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina.

The native of Laurens, South Carolina, is a graduate of Presbyterian College. He received his Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in 2013. His recent election to the Family Court bench returns Mr. Todd to the 8th Judicial Circuit, where his commitment to family law began.

“Jim has been an outstanding attorney, mentor, manager, and friend for more than six years at Cordell Law,” said Courtney M. Knox, Cordell & Cordell Managing Partner. “We could not be more proud of his transition to the bench and wish him incredible success and happiness in his future.”

Mr. Todd’s final day of practice with Cordell & Cordell will be March 7. He is set to begin serving in his new position on March 17, 2025.

