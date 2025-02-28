DIAGNOS Announces Amendment to Convertible Debentures

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it intends to amend the terms of an aggregate amount of $590,000 of unsecured convertible debentures (each a “Debenture”) issued as part of a private placement of units initially announced on March 1, 2022, as follows:

The maturity date, initially set for March 1, 2025, is extended to March 1, 2026, and

The yearly interest rate is increased from 8% to 10% for the extended period from March 1, 2025 to March 1, 2026.

All other provisions of the Debentures will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extension period.

The amendment remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance as well as execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of developing software tools for the early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.