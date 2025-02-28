Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2024 compared to 12 months of 2023 and 31.12.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 12m 2024 12m 2023 Change Revenue 58 070 58 597 -0.9% Gross Profit 34 278 33 743 1.6% Operating profit 17 248 17 973 -4.0% EBITDA 20 316 21 120 -3.8% Net profit for the period 13 673 11 107 23.1% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 12 366 9 927 24.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,34 0,28 21.4% Operating cash flow for the period 11 164 11 703 -4.6% in thousands of EUR 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Change Total assets 84 489 72 252 16.9% Total current assets 70 871 59 395 19.3% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 65 993 54 120 21.9% Cash and cash equivalents 39 690 32 878 20.7% Margin analysis, % 12m 2024 12m 2023 Change Gross profit 59.0 57.6 2.4% Operating profit 29.7 30.7 -3.3% EBITDA 35.0 36.0 -2.8% Net profit 23.5 19.0 23.7% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 21.3 16.9 26.0% Financial ratios, % 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Change ROA 15.3 14.5 5.5% ROE 20.0 20.2 -1.0% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3.0 4.1 -26.8% Current ratio 6.6 5.8 13.8% Quick ratio 4.0 3.4 17.6%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 58 070 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2024, representing a 0.9% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 4.9%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2024 amounted to 34 278 thousand EUR and increase by 1.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2024 increased by 2.4% compared to 12 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods decreased by 4.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2024 amounted to 17 248 thousand EUR, compared to 17 973 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2023, decrease by 4.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 29.7% for 12 months of 2024 (30.7% for 12 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2024 decreased by 3.8% and amounted to 20 316 thousand EUR, which is 35.0% in margin terms (21 120 thousand EUR and 36.0% for 12 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2024 amounted 12 366 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 927 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2024 was 21.3% against net profit 16.9% for 12 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 84 489 thousand EUR representing increase by 16.9% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 148 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 1 206 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024. Inventory balance increased by 4 365 thousand EUR and amounted to 28 305 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 11 873 thousand EUR and amounted to 65 993 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024. Current liabilities increased by 420 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2024.

Investments

During 12 months of 2024 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 942 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 133 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2024, the Group employed 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2024 amounted 14 155 thousand EUR ( 13 266 thousand EUR in 12 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 679 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 12 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc1ccceca27a9390039f730c2b2b98136&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

To approve the 2023 Annual Report; To left the net profit undistributed and to include the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

The decisions of the general meeting were published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 7 683 32 878 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 32 007 0 Trade and other receivables 3 1 206 1 354 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 603 1 115 Current loans granted 0 29 Other assets 67 79 Inventories 4 28 305 23 940 Total current assets 70 871 59 395 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 8 271 292 Investments in associates 92 85 Investments in other shares 208 213 Deferred tax asset 3 347 2 155 Intangible assets 649 579 Investment property 837 899 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 214 8 634 Total non-current assets 13 618 12 857 TOTAL ASSETS 84 489 72 252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 2 252 2 162 Trade and other payables 6 7 031 7 377 Tax liabilities 1 423 747 Total current liabilities 10 706 10 286 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 715 736 Non-current lease liabilities 3 694 4 321 Non-current provisions 43 46 Total non-current liabilities 4 452 5 103 Total liabilities 15 158 15 389 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 495 -20 002 Retained earnings 76 615 64 249 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 65 993 54 120 Non-controlling interest 3 338 2 743 Total equity 69 331 56 863 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 84 489 72 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 12m 2024 12m 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 11 581 11 858 58 070 58 597 Cost of goods sold -4 535 -6 193 -23 792 -24 854 Gross Profit 7 046 5 665 34 278 33 743 Distribution expenses -2 637 -2 501 -11 360 -10 572 Administrative expenses -1 441 -1 198 -4 981 -4 501 Other operating income 91 92 269 286 Other operating expenses -263 -352 -958 -983 Operating profit 2 796 1 706 17 248 17 973 Currency exchange income/(expense) -458 237 -873 -3 345 Other finance income/(expenses) 455 93 856 -93 Net finance income/(expenses) -3 330 -17 -3 438 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -2 5 14 24 Profit before tax 2 791 2 041 17 245 14 559 Income tax expense 177 224 -3 572 -3 452 Profit for the period 2 968 2 265 13 673 11 107 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 655 2 015 12 366 9 927 Non-controlling interest 313 250 1 307 1 180 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,07 0,06 0,34 0,28

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 12m 2024 12m 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 2 968 2 265 13 673 11 107 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -445 -2 799 -602 -2 520 Total other comprehensive income for the period -445 -2 799 -602 -2 520 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 523 -534 13 071 8 587 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 252 1 625 11 873 9 334 Non-controlling interest 271 -2 159 1 198 -747

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2024 12m 2023 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 13 673 11 107 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 11,13 3 068 3 147 Impairment losses of non-current assets Share of profit of equity accounted investees -14 -24 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 13 7 1 Net finance income / costs 17 3 438 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 5,19 -18 54 Provision for inventories 9 91 1 198 Income tax expense 14 3 572 3 452 Change in inventories 9 -4 365 -7 845 Change in trade and other receivables 8,14 -271 -839 Change in trade and other payables 8,14 280 2 530 Interest paid -54 0 Income tax paid -4 822 -4 516 Net cash flow from operating activities 11 164 11 703 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 1 391 601 Dividends received 8 11 Purchase of other financial investments -31 800 0 incl purchase of deposits with maturities greater than 3 months -31 800 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 13 22 39 Loans granted 0 -19 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 29 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 13 -942 -1 133 Acquisition of intangible assets 11 -147 -144 Net cash flow from investing activities -31 439 -645 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 8 4 000 0 Repayment of borrowings 8 -4 000 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 318 -2 307 Interest paid on lease liabilities -739 -688 Dividends paid -603 -692 Net cash flow from financing activities -3 660 -3 687 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -23 935 7 371 Change of deposits with maturities greater than 3 months 32 007 0 Total change 8 072 7 371 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7 32 878 25 909 Effect of translation to presentation currency -1 095 -845 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 7 -165 443 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 7 683 32 878 Deposits with maturities greater than 3 months at the end of period 32 007 0 Total at the end of the period 39 690 32 878

