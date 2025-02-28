Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2024 compared to 12 months of 2023 and 31.12.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

    
in thousands of EUR12m 202412m 2023Change
Revenue 58 07058 597-0.9%
Gross Profit34 27833 7431.6%
Operating profit17 24817 973-4.0%
EBITDA20 31621 120-3.8%
Net profit for the period13 67311 10723.1%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company12 3669 92724.6%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,340,2821.4%
Operating cash flow for the period11 16411 703-4.6%
    
in thousands of EUR31.12.202431.12.2023Change
Total assets 84 48972 25216.9%
Total current assets70 87159 39519.3%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company65 99354 12021.9%
Cash and cash equivalents39 69032 87820.7%
    
Margin analysis, %12m 202412m 2023Change
Gross profit59.057.62.4%
Operating profit29.730.7-3.3%
EBITDA35.036.0-2.8%
Net profit23.519.023.7%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company21.316.926.0%
    
Financial ratios, %31.12.202431.12.2023Change
ROA15.314.55.5%
ROE20.020.2-1.0%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)3.04.1-26.8%
Current ratio6.65.813.8%
Quick ratio4.03.417.6%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 58 070 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2024, representing a 0.9% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 4.9%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2024 amounted to 34 278 thousand EUR and increase by 1.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2024 increased by 2.4% compared to 12 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods decreased by 4.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2024 amounted to 17 248 thousand EUR, compared to 17 973 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2023, decrease by 4.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 29.7% for 12 months of 2024 (30.7% for 12 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2024 decreased by 3.8% and amounted to 20 316 thousand EUR, which is 35.0% in margin terms (21 120 thousand EUR and 36.0% for 12 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2024 amounted 12 366 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 927 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2024 was 21.3% against net profit 16.9% for 12 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 84 489 thousand EUR representing increase by 16.9% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 148 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to        1 206 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024. Inventory balance increased by 4 365 thousand EUR and amounted to 28 305 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 11 873 thousand EUR and amounted to             65 993 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2024. Current liabilities increased by 420 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2024.

Investments

During 12 months of 2024 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 942 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 133 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2024, the Group employed 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2024 amounted 14 155 thousand EUR ( 13 266 thousand EUR in 12 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 679 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 12 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/  and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn   https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc1ccceca27a9390039f730c2b2b98136&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/  and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.  The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

  1. To approve the 2023 Annual Report;
  2. To left the net profit undistributed and to include the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

The decisions of the general meeting were published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion               Group  https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote31.12.202431.12.2023
  UnauditedAudited
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents27 68332 878
Short-term deposits over 3 months232 0070
Trade and other receivables31 2061 354
Prepayments and other tax receivables                 31 6031 115
Current loans granted 029
Other assets 6779
Inventories428 30523 940
Total current assets 70 87159 395
    
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables8271292
Investments in associates 9285
Investments in other shares 208213
Deferred tax asset 3 3472 155
Intangible assets 649579
Investment property 837899
Property, plant and equipment58 2148 634
Total non-current assets 13 61812 857
TOTAL ASSETS 84 48972 252
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current lease liabilities 2 2522 162
Trade and other payables67 0317 377
Tax liabilities 1 423747
Total current liabilities 10 70610 286
    
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred tax liability 715736
Non-current lease liabilities 3 6944 321
Non-current provisions 4346
Total non-current liabilities 4 4525 103
Total liabilities 15 15815 389
    
Equity   
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 495-20 002
Retained earnings 76 61564 249
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 65 99354 120
Non-controlling interest 3 3382 743
Total equity 69 33156 863
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 84 48972 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote4Q 20244Q 202312m 202412m 2023
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
Revenue from contracts with customers911 58111 85858 07058 597
Cost of goods sold -4 535-6 193-23 792-24 854
Gross Profit 7 0465 66534 27833 743
      
Distribution expenses -2 637-2 501-11 360-10 572
Administrative expenses -1 441-1 198-4 981-4 501
Other operating income 9192269286
Other operating expenses -263-352-958-983
Operating profit 2 7961 70617 24817 973
      
Currency exchange income/(expense) -458237-873-3 345
Other finance income/(expenses) 45593856-93
Net finance income/(expenses) -3330-17-3 438
      
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -251424
Profit before tax 2 7912 04117 24514 559
      
Income tax expense 177224-3 572-3 452
      
Profit for the period 2 9682 26513 67311 107
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 6552 01512 3669 927
   Non-controlling interest 3132501 3071 180
      
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,070,060,340,28

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote4Q 20244Q 202312m 202412m 2023
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
      
Profit for the period 2 9682 26513 67311 107
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -445-2 799-602-2 520
Total other comprehensive income for the period -445-2 799-602-2 520
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 523-53413 0718 587
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 2521 62511 8739 334
   Non-controlling interest 271-2 1591 198-747

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote12m 202412m 2023
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedAudited
Profit for the period 13 67311 107
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets11,133 0683 147
Impairment losses of non-current assets   
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees -14-24
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 1371
  Net finance income / costs 173 438
  Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables5,19-1854
  Provision for inventories9911 198
  Income tax expense143 5723 452
Change in inventories9-4 365-7 845
Change in trade and other receivables8,14-271-839
Change in trade and other payables8,142802 530
Interest paid  -540
Income tax paid  -4 822-4 516
Net cash flow from operating activities 11 16411 703
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Interest received 1 391601
Dividends received 811
Purchase of other financial investments -31 8000
 incl purchase of deposits with maturities greater than 3 months-31 8000
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment132239
Loans granted 0-19
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 290
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment13-942-1 133
Acquisition of intangible assets11-147-144
Net cash flow from investing activities -31 439-645
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings84 0000
Repayment of borrowings8-4 0000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 318-2 307
Interest paid on lease liabilities  -739-688
Dividends paid -603-692
Net cash flow from financing activities -3 660-3 687
    
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -23 9357 371
Change of deposits with maturities greater than 3 months 32 0070
Total change 8 0727 371
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period732 87825 909
Effect of translation to presentation currency -1 095-845
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held7-165443
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 7 68332 878
Deposits with maturities greater than 3 months at the end of period32 0070
Total at the end of the period 39 69032 878

