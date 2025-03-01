BCC Research to Attend AUTM 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Boston, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research has announced that it will attend the AUTM 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. The event will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center from March 2 through March 5. AUTM, which stands for Association of University Technology Managers, is a non-profit organization that supports and promotes academic research.

At the event, technology transfer experts worldwide come together to collaborate, share ideas, and learn from industry leaders.

If you're seeking trusted market research to support your innovation, commercialization, and tech transfer strategies; we’re excited to connect with you. Explore how our comprehensive market insights can propel your efforts to new heights.

Introducing Market Research 101

At AUTM 2025, we are formally introducing the Market Research 101 course, designed to equip university students and professionals with essential market research skills. This program covers research design, data collection, competitive analysis, market sizing, and AI applications, providing a solid foundation for making data-driven decisions.

Upon successful completion, participants will earn a BCC Research Certificate .

. Boost your credibility in market research and tech transfer.

in market research and tech transfer. Enhance your career prospects with practical, industry-relevant expertise.

Unlock the Power of Market Intelligence

Explore our extensive database of industry data at Booth 203 and work with our professionals to customize solutions specific to your requirements. BCC Research is your reliable partner for success, whether you're navigating new trends or want to maximize tech transfer tactics.

Mark Your Calendar

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to revolutionize your approach to innovation. Visit us at Booth 203 and discover why BCC Research stands at the forefront of market intelligence and innovation acceleration.

For further information contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.