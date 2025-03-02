Press Release

Nokia and industry partners accelerate AI-RAN development #MWC25

Nokia’s ecosystem of industry partnerships is driving advancements in AI-RAN architecture and the deployment and optimization of AI-powered Radio Access Networks.

Collaboration helps lay the foundations for platform-as-a-service business models for operators offering scalable computing infrastructure and capabilities for AI and other services in addition to connectivity.

Nokia opens AI-RAN Center in Dallas, U.S to accelerate development of AI-RAN with partners.

AI-RAN will have a transformative impact on the future of telecommunications infrastructure and services.

2 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – At Mobile World Congress 2025, Nokia and its ecosystem of industry partners, KDDI, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile US, and NVIDIA today outlined the advances made in the deployment and optimization of revolutionary AI-powered Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as the future architecture for AI-RAN. These joint efforts will lay the foundations for developing platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business models for CSPs, which helps them unlock new monetization opportunities by offering scalable computing infrastructure and capabilities for processing AI and other services. Under its anyRAN approach, Nokia is evolving Cloud RAN solutions to include AI computing in the shared infrastructure to maximize resource efficiency for operators.

Nokia has taken a leadership role in exploring how AI will transform the future of telecommunications infrastructure and services. To accelerate the innovation and development of AI-RAN, Nokia is establishing an AI-RAN Center at its offices in Dallas, U.S. The center will enable Nokia’s partners to develop and test AI-RAN solutions in real-world network conditions with a focus on creating innovative use cases, prototypes, and to validate AI-RAN reference architecture. Nokia is also working with its industry partners across a range of initiatives including:

Nokia and NVIDIA

Over the past year, Nokia has worked closely with NVIDIA to assess and evaluate multi-purpose NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure to enable the transformative power of AI-RAN.

Nokia and KDDI

Nokia has also formed a strategic partnership with KDDI to research the practical applications of AI-RAN, including use cases and architectures, to make it commercially viable in the future. The companies will explore how AI applications can enhance the user experience, enhance network quality, reduce 5G network-related costs and power consumption through automation, and create monetization opportunities that leverage GPUs and Generative AI. The companies will conduct a commercial trial using AI-enabled RAN hardware and research AI utilization to optimize network performance.

Nokia and SoftBank

Nokia and SoftBank's innovative partnership has successfully showcased the powerful integration of multi-purpose, optimized AI workloads within the AI and RAN platform based on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. This is managed through Nokia's MantaRay NM solution for network management and SoftBank's AITRAS Orchestrator. This collaboration illustrates how both RAN and non-RAN AI workloads can efficiently share the computing resources, significantly enhancing resource utilization. This not only leads to improved operational efficiencies but also accelerates the return on investment for network operators.

Nokia and T-Mobile U.S.

Nokia and T-Mobile are redefining the future of network connectivity by exploring innovative architectures for a multi-purpose cloud infrastructure. Since the announcement of the AI-RAN collaboration last year, both companies are working together to evaluate AI-RAN network architecture, the feasibility of using accelerated computing for L1, and to understand the co-existence of AI and RAN on the shared infrastructure using Nokia Cloud RAN and NVIDIA platforms. The companies are also exploring monetization opportunities and techno-economics of the AI-RAN multi-purpose cloud infrastructure.

“To fully harness the transformative power of AI-RAN, Nokia is working hand-in-hand with an ecosystem of leading industry partners. We enable the evolution of 5G networks toward a multi-purpose cloud platform that unlocks new revenue models and infrastructure synergies for AI and RAN while already today enhancing RAN performance and efficiency with AI-powered products and services,” commented Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

“Alongside AI-RAN Alliance co-founders Softbank and T-Mobile US, it is encouraging to see new operators such as KDDI collaborating with Nokia to explore AI-RAN technologies, use cases and business models. This growing industry participation shows the strong appetite for AI integration with radio access networks,” said Rémy Pascal, Senior Research Manager for Mobile Infrastructure at Omdia.

“We are thrilled to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nokia to collaborate on the research and development of AI-RAN. This collaboration will accelerate the path to commercial viability by exploring practical applications of AI-powered networks. We anticipate that AI-RAN will unlock significant network optimization, enhance user experiences, reduce costs, and generating new services and revenue, leading to a more efficient and intelligent 5G ecosystem,” noted Kazuhiro Furuhata, Executive Officer & General Manager, Network Node Technical Development Division Core Technology Sector at KDDI.

“Through the monitoring of hardware resources by the AITRAS Orchestrator, we have successfully enabled the coexistence of vRAN and AI applications. This advancement facilitates the more efficient utilization of base station equipment,” said Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President & CTO, SoftBank Corp

“T-Mobile’s collaboration with Nokia on AI-RAN is driving the future of network innovation. By exploring AI-driven architectures and leveraging multi-purpose cloud infrastructure, we’re evaluating how accelerated compute for Layer 1 (L1) and the seamless integration of AI and RAN on shared platforms with our industry partners will enhance network performance and efficiency. Beyond technical advancements, we’re also exploring new monetization opportunities and the broader techno-economics of AI-RAN, paving the way for smarter, intent-based networks,” added John Saw, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile.

AI-RAN at Mobile World Congress 2025

Nokia will demonstrate its innovative AI-powered solutions at its stand in Hall 3 Stand #3B20 at this year’s Mobile World Congress 2025. Visitors will experience a range of demonstrations including how networks can manage RAN and AI workloads on the same infrastructure as well as how AI is built into Nokia’s AirScale base stations to optimize RAN performance by intelligently adapting to varying radio conditions. Nokia will also demonstrate MantaRay AutoPilot, an AI-powered solution for autonomous RAN operations and optimization including the results of a live customer deployment. Nokia will also showcase the breadth of its AI-based services portfolio, including the new extended reality visualization for the AI-powered Digital Network Twin, and other extensive AI capabilities.

