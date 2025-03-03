Swift Navigation Works with STMicroelectronics to Launch End-to-End GNSS Solution for Automotive Autonomy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a global company transforming how positioning technology is applied across industries, has worked with STMicroelectronics to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for automotive safety and autonomy. This joint offering combines Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service with ST’s new groundbreaking Teseo VI GNSS chipset, delivering an integrated approach that maximizes performance and cost-efficiency, while reducing time-to-market.

Autonomous systems that rely solely on perception sensors for positioning can fail in bad weather and on roads without lane markings. Moreover, the high cost of sensors such as LiDAR—combined with the complexity of integrating a myriad of disparate components into a cohesive system—can further delay product launches. Addressing these issues, the joint solution provides automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with an end-to-end GNSS platform that streamlines integration, reduces overall system costs, and accelerates deployment timelines.

Skylark is the only precise positioning service purpose-built to enable mass market adoption of high-precision GNSS by unlocking advanced, high-volume applications in autonomous driving, robotics, precision logistics, and V2X communication. It is the first and only real-time, cloud-based service of any kind certified to meet ISO 26262:2018 functional safety standards for road vehicles. Unlike other ASIL-certified solutions, which rely on costly, physical data centers, Skylark operates entirely in the cloud, delivering high-integrity, safety-certified positioning at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions. It achieves this by leveraging its advanced atmospheric modeling, robust carrier-grade networks, and ecosystem-driven design.

STMicroelectronics’ new Teseo VI receiver represents a major step forward in GNSS technology. This chipset integrates a quad-frequency, multi-constellation receiver with ST’s proprietary measurement engine running on a dual-core Arm® Cortex® M7 processor with integrated flash memory—all on a single die. Teseo VI offers enhanced tracking capabilities, advanced jamming and spoofing resistance, and highly configurable software that supports both ASIL and non-ASIL applications.

Teseo VI is also optimized to run Swift’s Starling® Positioning Engine, which fuses wheel odometry and IMU sensor data with Skylark’s GNSS corrections. This seamless integration of hardware, software, and service delivers a turnkey solution that holistically optimizes ADAS L2+ and autonomous vehicle performance under real-world conditions. The joint solution not only meets today’s demanding safety standards but is also designed to adapt seamlessly to future innovations and regulatory updates.

“By integrating Swift Navigation’s industry-leading precise positioning with our Teseo VI receiver, we are delivering an automotive GNSS solution that offers unprecedented precision, security, and ease of integration—helping OEMs accelerate autonomous innovation,” said Luca Celant, Digital Audio and Signal Solutions Division General Manager at STMicroelectronics. “With Teseo VI optimized to run Swift’s full positioning solution, we offer a turnkey solution that not only accelerates time-to-market but also streamlines integration for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.”

“STMicroelectronics is an ideal collaborator for Swift as we drive the future of precise positioning for automotive autonomy,” said Holger Ippach, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “Skylark and Starling, combined with Teseo VI’s advanced capabilities, deliver a robust, highly scalable solution that meets the most demanding industry requirements.”

Developers and automotive partners can begin integrating Teseo VI and Skylark today. Visit https://www.st.com/en/positioning.html for more information and sign up for Skylark at account.swiftnav.com/sign-up to experience centimeter-accurate GNSS positioning for next-generation automotive applications.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a San Francisco-based technology company transforming precise positioning across industries. Its Skylark® Precise Positioning Service delivers real-time, centimeter-accurate positioning at scale, enabling applications in autonomous driving, robotics, precision logistics, and V2X communication. Trusted by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, IoT system integrators, and mobile handset OEMs, Skylark powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles and devices worldwide. Learn how Swift is building the infrastructure for a safer, more connected future at swiftnav.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d265ac-67c9-4b07-ae96-445bdbef2b22