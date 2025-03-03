Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 28 February 2025 its issued share capital consists of 201,732,917 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 201,732,917.

The above figure of 201,732,917 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

