Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 3,335,000 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 52.2 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

 Number of shares boughtAverage

purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement2,510,00015.5939,121,000
24 February 2025210,00015.553,265,500
25 February 2025220,00015.773,469,400
26 February 2025140,00015.942,231,600
27 February 2025130,00016.072,089,100
28 February 2025125,00016.182,022,500
Total, week number 9825,00015.8513,078,100
Accumulated under the program3,335,00015.6552,199,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,069,925 own shares corresponding to 2.99 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

