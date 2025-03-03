Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.
The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 3,335,000 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 52.2 million DKK.
The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,510,000
|15.59
|39,121,000
|24 February 2025
|210,000
|15.55
|3,265,500
|25 February 2025
|220,000
|15.77
|3,469,400
|26 February 2025
|140,000
|15.94
|2,231,600
|27 February 2025
|130,000
|16.07
|2,089,100
|28 February 2025
|125,000
|16.18
|2,022,500
|Total, week number 9
|825,000
|15.85
|13,078,100
|Accumulated under the program
|3,335,000
|15.65
|52,199,100
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,069,925 own shares corresponding to 2.99 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
