Limelight Inc. Partners with Airtory to Deliver Cutting-Edge Rich Media Creative Units

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limelight Inc. is a global leader in programmatic advertising, offering a white-labeled platform used by hundreds of ad networks, agencies, and publishers to drive profitability and performance. We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Airtory, an innovative creative technology platform, as part of our continuous dedication to provide best-in-class programmatic solutions that help maximise the potential of our partners.

This collaboration will enable Limelight to provide its clients with a dynamic suite of Rich Media Creative Units, designed to enhance engagement and performance across digital campaigns.

Through this partnership, Limelight clients will gain access to a diverse array of high-impact ad formats, including Animated, Interactive, Native, Skins, In-Banner Video, and Social Display. These creative units are engineered to drive deeper audience interaction and maximize brand visibility. With Airtory's advanced creative technology, these ad units can be seamlessly deployed across multiple platforms, delivering exceptional user experiences and superior campaign results, Airtory’s High Impact units have delivered an impressive boost in engagement rates and sales volumes - delivering up to a 50% higher CTRs and doubling ROAI, compared to standard IAB formats.

“We’re excited to partner with Airtory to offer our clients next-generation ad formats that will take engagement to new heights. Rich Media has been proven to deliver higher attention and more meaningful interactions with online users,” said David Nelson, CEO at Limelight.

“This collaboration opens up innovative storytelling possibilities for brands, higher incremental revenues for publishers, while delivering better user experience.”

Craig Mytton, CRO at Airtory, added, “Through our partnership with Limelight Inc. we are able to connect with a large number of network partners who will now have the ability to offer a more diverse creative portfolio. Rich Media delivers a 54% increase in brand recall when served in relevant environments. This partnership unlocks exciting new opportunities for networks, advertisers and publishers that are looking to elevate their digital strategy.”

About Limelight Inc.

Our platform simplifies the complexities of programmatic advertising, enabling businesses to scale with ease and efficiency and maximise their potential. Limelight Inc offers one of the most robust sets of features, including monetisation across various channels, unlimited QPS and many more. The platform stands out for offering not only cutting-edge technology but also unparalleled client support.

We are committed to delivering future-proof solutions, continuously evolving to help businesses grow. We’re a partner-first programmatic provider and our dedicated support teams ensure that clients are equipped with everything they need to succeed and maximise their potential.

About Airtory.

Airtory is a leading creative management platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to quickly design, deploy, and optimize interactive ad experiences - streamlining ad creation while reducing production time and costs.

With three specialized platforms, Airtory offers over 500 pre-built templates, including Animated, Interactive, Native, In-Banner Video, and Skins. Supports Social Display, Custom Rich Media, CTV & DOOH, and offers a dynamic creative optimization (DCO) suite with real-time analytics.

Seamlessly integrating with major ad servers, DSPs, and SSPs, Airtory delivers scalable, high-impact ad solutions at scale. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Airtory is redefining ad creation through automation and data-driven insights.

For more information, visit www.limelight.inc or www.airtory.com .