Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 3 March 2025

No. 17/2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 20 February 2025 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 12/2025. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 2.5 billion from 20 February 2025 to 13 February 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of up to DKK 1,250 million commenced on 20 February 2025 and will complete no later than 11 August 2025.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buyback programme:



Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 76,659 166.64 12,774,692 24 February 2025 66,026 170.32 11,245,671 25 February 2025 90,000 169.14 15,223,041 26 February 2025 61,770 163.20 10,081,130 27 February 2025 44,612 161.96 7,225,328 28 February 2025 60,000 161.82 9,709,236 Accumulated under the programme 399,069 166.03 66,259,098

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 10,965,374 treasury shares corresponding to 5.91% of the total share capital.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1673102734, ISIN XS2832954270, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachment