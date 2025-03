eQ Plc has released the 2024 Annual Report and the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies

eQ Plc Annual Financial Report

3 March 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

eQ Plc´s Annual Report, which includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report, is enclosed to this release and has also been published on eQ’s website www.eQ.fi.

The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Corporate Governance Statement are also published as separate attachments to this release. eQ has also published as an attachment to this release an updated Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies which will be handled in the Annual General Meeting of 25 March 2025.

eQ publishes the Financial Statement in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statement has been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on ESEF financial statement.

Annual Report is enclosed to this release in PDF-format.

Helsinki 3 March 2025

eQ Plc

Additional information:

Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.4 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.





