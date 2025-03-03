Rezolve Ai Poised to Capitalize on U.S. Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Initiative

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a pioneer in AI-driven payment and engagement solutions, welcomes President Donald Trump’s landmark announcement designating cryptocurrencies - including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) - as part of the U.S. strategic reserve. This historic policy shift, underscores Rezolve’s strategic foresight in forging its initiative with Tether and maintaining a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, positioning the Company to lead in an era of institutional crypto adoption.

Strategic Alignment with National Policy

The U.S. government’s recognition of cryptocurrencies as strategic reserve assets marks a transformative moment for blockchain technology’s role in global finance. By integrating digital assets like XRP, SOL, and ADA into national reserves, Rezolve believes policymakers are signaling unprecedented confidence in blockchain’s utility, liquidity, and long-term value - a vision Rezolve has championed through its innovative initiatives.

Why This Matters for Rezolve

Rezolve’s initiative with Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin (USDT), and its recently announced BTC treasury holdings directly align with the macroeconomic priorities highlighted in Trump’s announcement:

Tether Initiative: Rezolve believes stablecoins like USDT are poised to play a critical role in reserve diversification and cross-border transactions. Rezolve’s integration of crytocurrencies into its AI-powered payment ecosystems aims to ensure seamless, compliant liquidity for enterprises and governments navigating this new paradigm.

BTC Treasury Strength: Bitcoin’s inclusion in national reserve discussions reinforces its status as “digital gold.” Rezolve believes that its BTC holdings, strategically maintained to hedge against fiat volatility, stand to gain from heightened institutional demand and long-term price stability as crypto becomes embedded in corporate and national balance sheets.

CEO Commentary

Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI Limited, remarked:

“The U.S. government’s endorsement of cryptocurrencies as strategic reserves is a resounding validation of Rezolve’s roadmap. Our collaboration with Tether and proactive BTC treasury strategy were designed precisely for this moment - where digital assets transition from speculative tools to foundational pillars of economic infrastructure. This policy shift accelerates opportunities for Rezolve to empower businesses and institutions with AI-driven solutions that bridge traditional finance and the blockchain future.”

Growth Opportunities Ahead

Rezolve anticipates surging demand for its technology as institutions seek compliant, scalable tools to manage crypto reserves, streamline settlements, and enhance customer engagement. The Company’s AI-driven platforms, combined with its crypto-native partnerships and treasury strategy, position it to capitalize on this macro trend.



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

