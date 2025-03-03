Kaltura Launches AI-Powered ‘TV Genie’, Powering Hyper-Personalized Entertainment Experiences and Streamlining Content Enrichment and Curation

New York, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced the launch of the Kaltura TV Genie which powers AI-infused entertainment experiences for live and on-demand streaming.

TV Genie enables media and telecommunication companies to offer hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences, as well as streamline their operations through enhancement and automation of content enrichment and curation.

Kaltura’s TV Genie transforms endless content searches into instant engaging discovery by offering hyper-personalized viewing recommendations based on an unlimited array of parameters and preferences as well as real-time viewer feedback and mood. Audiences also benefit from real-time accessibility and localization for varying backgrounds and regions through automatic translation capabilities and improved navigation through advanced content chaptering, allowing users to easily skip to their desired viewing moments.

Alongside Kaltura’s recently launched AI Content Lab, TV Genie enables content editors and curators to instantly create short-form videos and textual summaries from long-form content, optimizing it for viewers with varying tastes. TV Genie also automatically curates and recommends content in real-time for editors based on their catalog and current trends to simplify their work and boost creativity, and allows editors to seamlessly generate thematic content rails, such as a collection of romantic films with happy endings, by simply requesting them.

“AI is collapsing the narrowing divide between content production, curation, distribution, and consumption, further boosting viewer engagement and monetization, while also reducing operational complexities and costs,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Kaltura. “We are very excited about the launch of our TV Genie, which comes on the heels of our other AI agents, the Class and Work Genies. AI-infused video production and viewing experiences are set to massively increase the amount and impact of videos created and consumed at home, work, and school – further turning every company into a media company. We are thrilled to be enabling this transformative revolution.”

There are currently over 50 organizations participating in the Genie Series’ beta program, including large enterprises, education institutions, and media and telecom companies. One of the beta program participants, for example, is Reshet 13, one of Israel’s largest broadcasters, who uses TV Genie and Content Lab to produce concise, impactful news segments from its flagship hour-long evening news program. The network, which sees 3.5 million unique visitors on its digital platform every month, employs TV Genie’s AI-powered content indexing to create thematic video reels, such as compiling all Crème Pâtissière recipes featured in its highly popular cooking show Game of Chefs.

“Having worked with Kaltura for years to power our digital transformation, starting with the TV Genie was an obvious yes for us,” said Nir Cohen, VP of Digital and Current Affairs at Reshet 13. “We wanted to be able to rapidly transform our content into other formats, to increase its reach, and with TV Genie we believe our repurposed content will be exponentially improved, along with viewership and engagement rates.”





Kaltura’s Class, Work, and TV Genies are AI-powered Agents that create hyper-personalized video experiences across institutions, enterprises and media and telecoms companies. They harness the power of AI to increase the impact of videos for users while improving efficiency through automation and streamlined operations for the organization.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



