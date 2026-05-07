Kaltura Launches Avatar Video Production Studio, Transforming Enterprise Knowledge Into Interactive, Avatar-Led Video Experiences at Scale

New York, New York, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the general availability of its Avatar Video Production Studio that transforms enterprise knowledge into structured, avatar-led video experiences that can be created in minutes, distributed at scale, and extended into real-time, interactive engagements.

Organizations generate more knowledge than they can effectively activate. Content exists across webinars, training sessions, documents, and internal communications, yet much of it remains difficult to consume, repurpose, or act on at scale. The challenge is no longer creating content - it is making knowledge accessible, structured, and actionable across every organizational journey. Avatar Video Production Studio addresses this gap by enabling any business user to convert existing knowledge assets into high-quality, avatar-narrated video experiences - without filming, editing, or traditional production workflows.





Key Capabilities

Avatar Video Production Studio enables organizations to:

Convert existing assets into structured video narratives - Transform recordings, presentations, documents, and web page URLs into concise, avatar-led video experiences automatically

Generate new videos from simple scripts - Create professional-quality video content from text-based inputs in minutes

Eliminate traditional production workflows - Remove the need for filming, editing, scheduling, and post-production entirely

Scale content creation without scaling headcount - Enable business users across departments to produce video independently and consistently



Measurable Business Impact

Organizations deploying Avatar Video Production Studio can:

Reduce video production time by eliminating filming, editing, and production bottlenecks - creating content in a fraction of the time required by traditional workflows (early users have reported approximately 90% reduction in production time compared to traditional video workflows).

Increase content output by 3–5x across teams without adding headcount or operational overhead

Accelerate time-to-publish and time-to-knowledge across the organization

Scale engagement without increasing human support resources

Unlike standalone AI video generation tools, Avatar Video Production Studio is deeply integrated into Kaltura's broader platform - built on a proven, enterprise-grade infrastructure trusted by leading organizations across technology, education, financial services, healthcare, professional services, and media and telecom. Powering video and rich media experiences for some of the world's largest enterprises, Kaltura's platform supports large-scale deployments with enterprise-grade security, governance, and reliability, enabling organizations to confidently deploy AI-driven content and engagement across global operations.

As part of this unified platform, organizations can seamlessly publish and distribute avatar-led videos across content hubs, learning environments, events, and digital touchpoints - allowing content to move beyond isolated assets and become part of orchestrated, personalized user journeys, where the right information is delivered in the right format, at the right moment, aligned with user intent and business goals.





Video-to-Live: From Viewing to Interaction

A primary differentiator of Avatar Video Production Studio is its Video-to-Live capability, which enables a seamless transition from recorded video to real-time interaction. Viewers can move directly from watching an avatar-led video into a live conversation with the same avatar—asking questions, exploring topics in depth, and receiving contextual guidance. This transforms video from a one-way communication format into an always-on, responsive experience that helps organizations scale engagement without scaling human support or headcount.





Agentic, Action-Driven Experiences

The experience extends beyond content consumption. As part of Kaltura's Agentic Digital Experience Platform, Avatar Video connects content creation with conversational agents and journey orchestration. Avatars understand user context, intent, and organizational knowledge, guiding users toward meaningful actions including:

Progressing through training or learning paths

Completing onboarding steps

Resolving support issues

Advancing purchase or decision processes

These interactions are adaptive, personalized, and always available - transforming passive viewing into active engagement while capturing intent signals that continuously improve content, personalize journeys, and drive measurable outcomes.





Real-World Use Cases

Organizations across industries are already leveraging Avatar Video Production Studio in high-impact scenarios:

Sales - Teams generate concise highlight videos from long recorded meetings and share them as personalized follow-ups to reinforce key messages and accelerate deal cycles

Education and Learning & Development - Teams transform lectures, training sessions, and course materials into structured, topic-specific video modules, complete with visual enhancements and b-roll to improve engagement and comprehension

Internal Communications - Teams convert long town halls and leadership updates into concise video recaps, ensuring key messages are clearly delivered and easily consumed across distributed, global teams





"We are witnessing a fundamental shift from content creation to knowledge activation,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO at Kaltura. “Organizations have vast amounts of knowledge locked inside recordings, documents, and fragmented systems. Avatar Video Production Studio unlocks that knowledge and transforms it into interactive, personalized experiences that drive engagement, understanding, and business results - at scale. With the transition from video to live, agentic interaction, we are enabling organizations to move beyond passive content delivery and into a world where every piece of content becomes an opportunity to guide, engage, and drive outcomes."





Avatar Video Production Studio is available today, and organizations can get started by booking a demo here. Self-serve purchasing will be available in the third quarter of 2026.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.



