Premier Truck Rental’s Strategic Leadership Transition: New CEO Promoted and Board Formation

Fort Wayne, IN, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over a decade of growth, Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is excited to announce upcoming changes in its leadership structure. Co-founders Rob Troxel and Adriene Horn will leave day-to-day operations to form the company’s first Board of Directors. As part of this transition, Chief Operating Officer Jason Gold will be immediately promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

"This transition is a milestone moment for PTR," said Adriene Horn. "To ensure our long-term success, Rob and I recognized the importance of strategic succession planning. Finding the right individual to take on the CEO role was our top priority, and in Jason Gold, we found not just a COO but a leader we trust to carry forward PTR’s mission. He embodies the integrity and dedication to culture we have worked hard to establish."

Jason Gold joined PTR as COO and quickly demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose. He has proven himself an outstanding fit for the company’s leadership, fostering growth and advancements in our operations during his tenure.

"Jason’s impact has been clear from the start," added Rob Troxel. "We felt confident early on that he was the right person to step into a key leadership role and are looking forward to the growth that will happen under his leadership."

The formation of the PTR Board of Directors marks a new chapter for the company. The board will include members of the PTR Executive Team, Rob and Adriene. Adriene and Rob will assume the positions of co-chairs of the Board of Directors. In their new roles, Rob and Adriene will oversee the company’s management and strategic direction, including the accountability of executive leadership roles.

"I’m honored to step into the CEO role and am deeply grateful for the trust Rob and Adriene have placed in me. PTR’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and exceptional service is truly inspiring, and I’m excited to build on that foundation,” said Jason Gold. “Together, we’ll ensure that PTR remains a trusted partner and a leader in the equipment rental industry for years to come."

Under Jason Gold’s leadership, PTR will continue its commitment to delivering excellent service to its nationwide customer base, fostering a culture of reliability and collaboration, and driving innovation within the equipment rental industry.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to quality and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company serves customers across the United States, having 2 locations in Indiana and Texas and partner facilities throughout the nation. Being named fourth in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

