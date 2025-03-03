Dr. Kenneth Alleyne Joins OneMedNet Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet”), the leading Real World Data platform powered by AI-driven de-identification, announces the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Alleyne to its Board of Directors. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Alleyne will assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing extensive expertise in healthcare, insurance, investment, and corporate governance to the organization.

Dr. Alleyne is the managing partner of HartHaven Partners, a healthcare consulting firm supporting private equity and venture capital firms. He co-founded NextLevel Health Partners and Zing Healthcare, driving transformative initiatives in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage demonstrating his deep experience in the insurance sector. Additionally, he is a seed investor and served as founding chief medical officer of VirtualHealth, a platform managing over 10 million lives, and co-founder and CEO of Fizio Health, an AI-powered remote physical therapy solution. With this dual expertise, Dr. Alleyne is uniquely positioned to provide strategic guidance to OneMedNet’s board in shaping innovative products tailored to the insurance and orthopedics sectors.

A graduate of Williams College, Dr. Alleyne completed his medical training at Wake Forest University, followed by residencies and fellowships at Howard University Hospital, Yale University, and the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alleyne to our board and as Chair of the Audit Committee,” said Jeffrey Yu, MD, Founder and Chairman of OneMedNet. “His proven leadership in healthcare innovation and insurance will supercharge OneMedNet’s mission. Ken’s vast orthopedic expertise will help us enhance our iRWD™ platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions, deepen ties with medical device leaders in the orthopedics space, and empower insurance companies with actionable insights and cost savings—particularly in orthopedics, a critical high-spend area.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

