GXO Optimizes Automated Inventory Management with AI-powered Robotics

The collaborative pilot enhanced narrow aisle capabilities to optimize warehouse inventory management

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced the successful conclusion of its collaborative pilot of an innovative AI-powered robot developed by Dexory, a robotics and data intelligence company, that performs automatic inventory reporting at its site in Oosterhout, the Netherlands. As a result of the successful pilot, GXO is expanding deployment of the solution in the U.S. and Europe.

“Customers turn to GXO to deploy cutting-edge automation that transforms warehouse operations and delivers real results,” said Willem Veekens, Managing Director, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, GXO. “With Dexory, we developed a solution that could navigate the physical complexities of a warehouse to deliver more accurate inventory control and better customer service. This approach eliminated manual stock checks and cycle counts while enhancing safety for our team members.”

Equipped with intelligent cameras and sensors that take detailed 3D scans of the space, labels and barcodes on pallets, packages or products, the robot autonomously navigates the warehouse, scanning areas up to 13 meters in height at a rate of 10,000 pallets per hour. Based on the data collected, the robot creates real-time digital models of inventory status and conditions to provide a complete picture of the warehouse’s inventory that optimizes available space.

GXO uses its Operational Incubator program to partner closely with leading developers to validate practical use cases using the warehouse as a real-world laboratory. The objective is to deploy new technology widely across GXO’s operations, easing capacity constraints and enabling GXO’s team members to take on more fulfilling roles.

To see the Dexory robot in action at GXO, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

