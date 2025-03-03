VoIP-Pal CEO Provides Update on Antitrust Litigation and Strategic Direction

WACO, Texas, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal,” “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) today provided an update on its ongoing legal efforts in antitrust litigation and civil claims under RICO as part of its broader legal strategy against major telecommunications defendants.

CEO Emil Malak addressed shareholders, emphasizing that while the company remains open to discussions, it is actively advancing its litigation strategy. As part of this process, VoIP-Pal is proceeding with serving the defendants. At the same time, the company continues to explore all avenues for a fair and timely resolution.

“This marks an important step in our strategic litigation efforts,” said Malak. “While we continue to protect our patents, we believe that pursuing antitrust claims, along with civil claims under RICO, provides a more comprehensive approach to addressing unfair market practices. Antitrust and RICO claims complement our patent enforcement efforts by addressing broader systemic issues that hinder competition. By advancing this approach, we strengthen our position and create greater long-term value for our shareholders while advocating for a fair and competitive marketplace.”

Malak reaffirmed the company’s confidence in its legal position and the strength of its case, emphasizing that in complex litigation, success is measured by strategic milestones rather than speed.

“We are firmly on the right path, with each step strengthening our position and advancing our objectives,” Malak continued. “Our commitment remains unwavering, and we are confident that our strategy will deliver the best possible outcome.”

VoIP-Pal remains committed to fostering fair competition in the telecommunications industry and steadfast in its pursuit of a just resolution. Malak added, “The strength of our case, combined with the dedication of our technical and legal teams, positions us well for success.”

“We deeply appreciate the trust and patience of our shareholders and will continue to provide updates as we move forward. As I always say, patience is a virtue—but it is also a strategic advantage. With the strength of our case and the resilience of our team, we remain confident in our strategy and its potential to yield a favorable outcome.”

