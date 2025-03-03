TransPerfect Introduces Zendesk Support App

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced its new TransPerfect for Zendesk Support App for translation within Zendesk’s Agent Workspace. The app enables users to easily and instantly translate messages and ticket conversations while integrating seamlessly with the GlobalLink Now API—providing businesses with a robust solution for cost-effective multilingual content management within Zendesk.

GlobalLink Now is TransPerfect’s suite of AI-powered products, services, and solutions. It provides secure, real-time translations via self-service tools, browser extensions, APIs, and workflow integrations to optimize multilingual content management. It includes a hub and plugin for instant machine translation, alongside AI consulting and generative AI offerings.

Agents using the TransPerfect for Zendesk Support App will be able to:

Leverage neural machine translation, large language models, and human linguists

Provide translations that meet GDPR, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and global data standards

Employ instant language detection that eliminates the need for manual language selection, enabling quick agent response times and increasing CSAT and NPS scores

Access on-demand text translation for personalized responses

Support customers in multiple languages with a single support team

Engage customers across different regions without the need for multilingual agents

Automatically submit and close tickets for improved CSAGT scores



TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s flagship technology platform and the world’s leading enterprise solution for managing translation. We’re pleased to offer seamless integration with the Zendesk Support App.”

To learn more or request a demo, visit the Zendesk App Marketplace, TransPerfect’s Zendesk Partner Page, or email zendesk@transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com