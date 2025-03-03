Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,875 Ageas shares in the period from 24-02-2025 until 28-02-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 24-02-2025 6,520 333,102 51.09 51.00 51.20 25-02-2025 6,350 327,583 51.59 51.00 51.85 26-02-2025 6,677 349,179 52.30 52.00 52.70 27-02-2025 5,060 269,912 53.34 52.90 53.60 28-02-2025 21,268 1,118,497 52.59 52.40 53.20 Total 45,875 2,398,272 52.28 51.00 53.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,163,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 104,440,864. This corresponds to 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

