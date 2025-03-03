Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,875 Ageas shares in the period from 24-02-2025 until 28-02-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|24-02-2025
|6,520
|333,102
|51.09
|51.00
|51.20
|25-02-2025
|6,350
|327,583
|51.59
|51.00
|51.85
|26-02-2025
|6,677
|349,179
|52.30
|52.00
|52.70
|27-02-2025
|5,060
|269,912
|53.34
|52.90
|53.60
|28-02-2025
|21,268
|1,118,497
|52.59
|52.40
|53.20
|Total
|45,875
|2,398,272
|52.28
|51.00
|53.60
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,163,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 104,440,864. This corresponds to 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
