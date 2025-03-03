Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

 | Source: Ageas Ageas

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,875 Ageas shares in the period from 24-02-2025 until 28-02-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
24-02-20256,520333,10251.0951.0051.20
25-02-20256,350327,58351.5951.0051.85
26-02-20256,677349,17952.3052.0052.70
27-02-20255,060269,91253.3452.9053.60
28-02-202521,2681,118,49752.5952.4053.20
Total45,8752,398,27252.2851.0053.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,163,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 104,440,864. This corresponds to 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

PDF version of the press release