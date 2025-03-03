Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 3 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 February 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
24/2/20256,00061.6361.2062.15369,791
25/2/20256,00060.8760.6061.35365,231
26/2/20256,00061.0360.6561.30366,158
27/2/20257,00058.9758.0061.10412,769
28/2/20258,00057.0056.5057.60456,017
TOTAL33,00059.7056.5062.151,969,966

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 197,200 treasury shares. 