Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 3 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 February 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|24/2/2025
|6,000
|61.63
|61.20
|62.15
|369,791
|25/2/2025
|6,000
|60.87
|60.60
|61.35
|365,231
|26/2/2025
|6,000
|61.03
|60.65
|61.30
|366,158
|27/2/2025
|7,000
|58.97
|58.00
|61.10
|412,769
|28/2/2025
|8,000
|57.00
|56.50
|57.60
|456,017
|TOTAL
|33,000
|59.70
|56.50
|62.15
|1,969,966
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 197,200 treasury shares.