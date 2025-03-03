Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 3 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 February 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 24/2/2025 6,000 61.63 61.20 62.15 369,791 25/2/2025 6,000 60.87 60.60 61.35 365,231 26/2/2025 6,000 61.03 60.65 61.30 366,158 27/2/2025 7,000 58.97 58.00 61.10 412,769 28/2/2025 8,000 57.00 56.50 57.60 456,017 TOTAL 33,000 59.70 56.50 62.15 1,969,966

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 197,200 treasury shares.