Melexis: Transparency declaration by Invesco Ltd.

Melexis NV (Euronext Brussels: MELE)

Press release – Regulated information

Tessenderlo (BE), 23 April 2026 – 07:00 CET

Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Notification by Invesco Ltd. of 21 April 2026

Summary of the notification

Melexis NV has received a transparency notification from Invesco Ltd. dated 21 April 2026, which indicates that, as a result of the acquisition of shares on 17 April 2026, it now holds more than 5% of the voting rights of Melexis NV. Invesco Ltd. has thus crossed the 5% threshold (upward).

Content of the notification

The notification, dated 21 April 2026, contains the following information:

Categories of notification



Results of the received form Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement Invesco Ltd.

1331, Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA Date on which the threshold is crossed 17 April 2026 Threshold that is crossed 5% Denominator 40,400,000 Notified details A) VOTING RIGHTS







Invesco Ltd.

- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 0

- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 0

- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0%

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 0

- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,080,998

- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 5.15%







Invesco Capital Management LLC

- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 0

- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 772

- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0%







Subtotal

- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,081,770

- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 5.15%







B) EQUIVALENT FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS







Invesco Capital Management LLC

- Type of financial instrument: shares lent to third parties

- After the transaction: # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised: 2,394

- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0.01%







C) TOTAL







After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,084,164

After the transaction: % of voting rights: 5.16%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 17.04.2026.







Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity.

Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below: Invesco Advisers, Inc. 5.15%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.01%. Additional information The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio

management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Email: investor@melexis.com



About Melexis:

Melexis designs, develops, and delivers edge sensor and driver solutions with a heart for people and planet. Its mission is to empower engineers to turn their ideas into applications that support the best imaginable future, one that is safe, comfortable and sustainable.

Melexis specializes in powertrain, thermal management, lighting, e-brake, e-steering and battery solutions for the automotive sector. It also expands its presence in the emerging markets of sustainable world, alternative mobility, robotics, and digital health.

Founded in 1989 in Belgium, Melexis has grown to employ 2,000 people in 12 countries, delivering

cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.melexis.com or follow Melexis on LinkedIn, and YouTube