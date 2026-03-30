Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 30 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 24,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 23 March 2026 to 27 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
23/3/20265,00050.6748.6451.75253,365
24/3/20265,00050.8550.1551.30254,242
25/3/20264,50053.4752.4054.50240,606
26/3/20264,50052.7351.8553.25237,301
27/3/20265,00050.9550.5552.20254,761
TOTAL24,00051.6848.6454.501,240,274

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 215,300 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,046,791 treasury shares.



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