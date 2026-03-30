Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 30 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 24,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 23 March 2026 to 27 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 23/3/2026 5,000 50.67 48.64 51.75 253,365 24/3/2026 5,000 50.85 50.15 51.30 254,242 25/3/2026 4,500 53.47 52.40 54.50 240,606 26/3/2026 4,500 52.73 51.85 53.25 237,301 27/3/2026 5,000 50.95 50.55 52.20 254,761 TOTAL 24,000 51.68 48.64 54.50 1,240,274

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 215,300 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,046,791 treasury shares.



