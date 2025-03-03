Pluxee Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2025/03

Regulated information
Paris, March 3, 2025
DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/03
Period of: From February 24 to February 28, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 080
|21,9240
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 070
|21,9323
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 300
|21,9282
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 890
|21,7842
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 550
|21,7953
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 180
|21,8094
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|17 000
|21,9469
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|10 500
|21,9122
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 500
|21,9420
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 500
|21,8216
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|12 000
|21,8268
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 500
|21,8322
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|13 692
|21,6683
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|14 500
|21,6552
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 500
|21,6321
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
| Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
| Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
