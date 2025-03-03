Pluxee Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2025/03

Paris, March 3, 2025

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/03

Period of: From February 24 to February 28, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-25NL0015001W4919 08021,9240XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 07021,9323DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Feb-25NL0015001W495 30021,9282TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 89021,7842XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 55021,7953DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Feb-25NL0015001W495 18021,8094TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-25NL0015001W4917 00021,9469XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-25NL0015001W4910 50021,9122DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Feb-25NL0015001W493 50021,9420TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-25NL0015001W4915 50021,8216XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-25NL0015001W4912 00021,8268DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Feb-25NL0015001W493 50021,8322TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Feb-25NL0015001W4913 69221,6683XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Feb-25NL0015001W4914 50021,6552DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Feb-25NL0015001W492 50021,6321TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com 		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

