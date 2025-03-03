Pluxee Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2025/03

Regulated information

Paris, March 3, 2025

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/03

Period of: From February 24 to February 28, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 19 080 21,9240 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 070 21,9323 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 300 21,9282 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 890 21,7842 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 550 21,7953 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 180 21,8094 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 17 000 21,9469 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 10 500 21,9122 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 500 21,9420 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 15 500 21,8216 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 12 000 21,8268 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 500 21,8322 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 13 692 21,6683 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 14 500 21,6552 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 2 500 21,6321 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment