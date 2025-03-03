Quadient Enables New Shipping Service with Japan Post on its Open Locker Network, Driving Convenience and Increased Parcel Volume

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today an expanded partnership between Japan Post and Packcity Japan, a joint venture between Quadient and Yamato Transport. Thanks to the extended partnership, consumers will not only receive Japan Post deliveries at Packcity Japan’s nationwide open network of automated parcel lockers, but they will also now be able to ship parcels from the lockers, called PUDO stations. Consumers using Japan Post’s Yu-Pack parcel service use a mobile app to ship from a PUDO station, eliminating the need to wait at delivery counters or manually handling shipping slips.

Japan Post, one of Japan’s leading carriers, operates more than 24,200 post offices across the nation and employs more than 171,800 employees, providing postal, logistics and courier delivery services. The expanded partnership between Japan Post and Packcity Japan increases the parcel volume through the open locker network and will consolidate package pickup, leading to more efficient, ecological and sustainable business operations.

“In recent years, the burden on our partner carriers has become more serious due to the rapid increase in the number of designated deliveries and pickups after normal business hours and on weekends and holidays,” said Akitsugu Yanagida, CEO of Packcity Japan. “The expanded partnership with Japan Post confirms the importance of an open locker network to an efficient and sustainable last mile and first mile logistical operation. We look forward to continuing to expand our services with the aim of improving convenience for consumers and the efficiency of the logistics industry.”

Through Packcity Japan, Quadient operates about 7,000 automated lockers in Japan. Quadient is a global leader in open locker networks, offering carrier-agnostic locker technology for seamless delivery and pickup experiences. With more than 25,000 locker units deployed worldwide, Quadient continuously invests in locker innovation and services to improve usage and footprint in major e-commerce markets.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient Director of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachment