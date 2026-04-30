Quadient Earns Best in Class Recognition from Omdia for Driving Human-centered, AI-powered Communications

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it was named a Leader in the “Omdia Universe: Customer Communications Management (CCM), 2026” report, an independent analysis of the world’s leading technology providers in the CCM industry. The Quadient Inspire suite earned “Best in Class” recognition for both Technology and Solution Breadth, achieving the highest technology score of any vendor evaluated.

Omdia recognized Quadient Inspire for strength across content creation, batch communications, and ad hoc communications, as well as its flexible deployment options and integrated customer journey mapping.

The report highlights that generative AI within Quadient Inspire provides an assisted, governed capability that helps create, refine, analyze, translate, and optimize communications, content and scripts with human oversight and approval workflows built in. Additionally, the report spotlights Quadient’s customer engagement capabilities, such as A/B testing, and recognizes Quadient as the first CCM provider to incorporate customer journey mapping directly into its platform.

“Quadient should appear on your shortlist if you are looking for a CCM solution that supports flexible deployment options ranging from on premises to SaaS, with integrated journey mapping to help identify and bridge gaps in the customer journey,” said Maxine Holt, vice president, Enterprise and Channel Research, Omdia. “Quadient’s Inspire portfolio provides a unified omnichannel CCM solution, which ensures interoperability through aligned and coordinated feature releases, shared codebases and integrated connectivity efforts, enhancing customer experiences across all channels.”

The CCM market is evolving beyond its traditional role in billing and statements, with Omdia identifying omnichannel delivery, AI-assisted content creation and integration with digital experience management platforms as defining growth areas. Quadient’s Inspire platform addresses these needs through role-based authoring, reusable content libraries, governed workflows, AI-assisted authoring and deep personalization capability.

“The recognition from Omdia reinforces Quadient’s strategy to bring human-centered, governed AI into the heart of enterprise communications and help organizations create and orchestrate customer interactions more intelligently across every channel,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, senior vice president, Digital Product, Quadient. “Companies need a holistic approach that connects content, data, workflow and journey insights to deliver customer communications that are timely, compliant and meaningful. With Quadient Inspire, organizations strengthen relationships at scale by improving the consistency, personalization and speed of customer interactions, all the while maintaining the oversight and control regulated industries require.”

Quadient holds the No. 1 global market share in CCM. For complimentary access to the Omdia report, visit: Omdia Universe: CCM 2026.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com .

Contacts:

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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