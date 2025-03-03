Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

Regulated Information

Paris, 3 March 2025

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

As announced on Thursday 6 February 2025, Societe Generale started on Monday 10 February 2025, an ordinary share buyback program for EUR 872 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by the General Meeting of 22 May 2024 and presented in the description released on 17 May 2024, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Purchases performed during the period from 24 to 28 February 2025 are described below. As of February 28, 2025, Societe Generale has completed 31% of its share buyback program, representing 0.9%* of its share capital.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 24 to 28 February 2025

* Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 800,316,777 shares comprising the current share capital.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Feb-25 FR0000130809 320 000 37,9321 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Feb-25 FR0000130809 174 000 37,9145 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Feb-25 FR0000130809 40 000 37,8856 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Feb-25 FR0000130809 20 000 37,9079 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Feb-25 FR0000130809 192 500 38,7542 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Feb-25 FR0000130809 120 000 38,7435 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Feb-25 FR0000130809 20 000 38,7207 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Feb-25 FR0000130809 10 000 38,7584 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Feb-25 FR0000130809 158 407 38,7426 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Feb-25 FR0000130809 75 390 38,7128 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Feb-25 FR0000130809 14 250 38,7294 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Feb-25 FR0000130809 7 953 38,7100 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Feb-25 FR0000130809 168 547 39,0461 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Feb-25 FR0000130809 88 211 39,0754 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Feb-25 FR0000130809 19 332 39,1011 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Feb-25 FR0000130809 18 054 39,0229 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Feb-25 FR0000130809 247 400 39,1515 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Feb-25 FR0000130809 117 886 39,1332 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Feb-25 FR0000130809 24 714 39,1076 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Feb-25 FR0000130809 15 000 39,1015 AQEU TOTAL 1 851 644 38,6341

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment