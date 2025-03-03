SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 500 MILLION BOND

Sika today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 500 million through a triple tranche. The payment date of the bonds is March 24, 2025. The bonds were placed under the lead management of BNP Paribas, UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

CHF 150 million bond March 2025 – September 2027 (2.5 years) with a fixed coupon of 0.750% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.001% which reflects a yield of 0.750%.





CHF 150 million bond March 2025 – September 2031 (6.5 years) with a fixed coupon of 1.100% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.212% which reflects a yield of 1.066%.





CHF 200 million bond March 2025 – March 2035 (10 years) with a fixed coupon of 1.350% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.118% which reflects a yield of 1.337%.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing financial indebtedness.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

