SIKA RECEIVES THE 2026 GERMAN SUSTAINABILITY AWARD FOR ITS TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP



Sika has received the renowned German Sustainability Award for its SikaBaffle® AutoStack system. The jury recognized the design for improvements in logistics, material efficiency, and energy use across the automotive supply chain.



SikaBaffle® AutoStack are thermally cavity-sealing parts used during the e-coat and paint process to protect vehicle body cavities from noise, dust, and moisture. The modular, stackable geometry increases packaging density by up to 200%, reducing CO 2 emissions, storage requirements, and logistical costs. The use of recycled materials and low-bake curing technology reduces the product’s global warming potential and energy demand compared to conventional materials.



The German Sustainability Award is Europe’s largest distinction for ecological and social responsibility. The award acknowledges products that make a meaningful contribution to five essential areas: climate, resources, nature, value chain, and society. According to the jury, the product demonstrated verified sustainability impacts, strong long-term scalability, and a clear commitment to circularity.



“This award proves how targeted engineering can unlock real sustainability gains across the automotive value chain. With SikaBaffle® AutoStack, we turned a standard component into a high-impact solution that helps customers cut emissions, automate production, and drive efficiency at scale.” says Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer.



ABOUT THE GERMAN SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

The German Sustainability Award (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis) is presented by the German Sustainability Award Foundation in cooperation with leading institutions including the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), WWF, and the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce. The competition uses a multi-stage selection process based on transparent sustainability criteria and lifecycle assessments to identify solutions that accelerate transformation across key areas of society and industry.



ABOUT SIKA

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.



PHOTOGRAPHY

Photography is available on the Sika website



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release